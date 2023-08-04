Teen found dead in south Nashville

Police said the 16-year-old was found inside a crashed car outside an apartment complex on Harding Place.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead at an apartment complex in south Nashville.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. at Emerson Apartments off Harding Place and Tampa Drive. They arrived to find a 16-year-old, identified as Diego Morente-Chiroy, with a gunshot wound inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation shows that Morente-Chiroy lived in Inglewood and took a relative’s vehicle, without that person’s knowledge, to the South Nashville apartment complex. The reason for him being there is part of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the person(s) involved in this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 cash reward for homicide cases.

