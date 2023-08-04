Special elections held to fill State House seats

Justin Jones has won back his seat.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones faced Republican candidate Laura Nelson in the House District 52 general election. The special election was called after Jones was expelled from the House in April.

Jones has won back his seat, according to the Associated Press.

Jones and Justin Pearson were both expelled for their involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor days after the mass shooting at The Covenant School.

Jones and Pearson both were up for re-election to their seats on Thursday.

Also, primary elections are being held for those who reside in House District 51 after Rep. Bill Beck died in June.

Community organizer Aftyn Behn and former Metro Council Member Anthony Davis face off in the Democratic primary. The winner of Thursday’s primary will face Republican David C. Hooven and independent candidate Annabelle Lee in the general election on Sept. 14.

After Pearson and Jones were expelled, the two raised more than $2 million combined through about 70,400 campaign donations from across the country. Meanwhile, more than 15 Republican lawmakers have funneled cash to fund the campaign efforts of Jones’ Republican opponent. Nelson has raised more than $34,000 for the race.

Jones is a community activist who was first elected to his House seat in November 2022.

Nelson is listed as the First Vice Chair of the Davidson County Republican Party.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

