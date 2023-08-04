Sinema Restaurant + Bar Makes “One Last Time” Cocktail
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Recipe
“One Last Time” Cocktail:
1oz Reposado Tequila
1oz Yellow Chartreuse
1oz Raspberry Spice Syrup
.5oz Grapefruit Juice
.5oz Lemon Juice
1 Dash Fees Old Fashioned Bitters
Shaken and Strained up into a Coupe Glass
Grapefruit Express
One Last Time (Non-Alcoholic)
2oz Non-Alcoholic Tequila
1oz Raspberry Spice Syrup
.5oz Grapefruit Juice
.5oz Lemon Juice
1 Dash Non-Alcoholic Bitters
Shaken and Strained up into a Coupe Glass
Grapefruit Express
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.