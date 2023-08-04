Sinema Restaurant + Bar Makes “One Last Time” Cocktail

Recipe

“One Last Time” Cocktail:

1oz Reposado Tequila

1oz Yellow Chartreuse

1oz Raspberry Spice Syrup

.5oz Grapefruit Juice

.5oz Lemon Juice

1 Dash Fees Old Fashioned Bitters

Shaken and Strained up into a Coupe Glass

Grapefruit Express

One Last Time (Non-Alcoholic)

2oz Non-Alcoholic Tequila

1oz Raspberry Spice Syrup

.5oz Grapefruit Juice

.5oz Lemon Juice

1 Dash Non-Alcoholic Bitters

Shaken and Strained up into a Coupe Glass

Grapefruit Express

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.