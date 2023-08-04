Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker Dominique Hampton (7) tries to defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership in the conference, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were finalizing an official agreement and announcement.

The Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-12 still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve.

When it’s done, they will become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth on the West Coast, joining USC and UCLA.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli will face off in a runoff for Nashville mayor.
O’Connell, Rolli to face off in mayoral runoff election
James Conn (right) is accused of killing Deputy Savanna Puckett (left).
Man pleads guilty to murdering Robertson Co. deputy
Tap water
Drinking water tests positive for lead at this Middle Tennessee school
The driver of the dump truck was checked for injuries but their condition wasn’t immediately...
Dump truck clips overpass, catches fire, closes I-24 West in Murfreesboro
Angie Henderson and Jim Shulman
Incumbent beat in race for Nashville’s vice mayor

Latest News

A few showers and storms are likely on Sunday. A couple could become strong - severe.
First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid weekend with a few showers & storms
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players will have another chance on Friday night to win $1.35 billion jackpot
Tamara Laughinghouse claimed her prize Thursday and took home $142,501 after taxes.
Woman wins $200,000 on Powerball ticket with family’s birthday numbers she’s played for 20 years
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
After 27 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway