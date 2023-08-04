New app launched in Robertson Co. for parents to track student’s bus

RCS says it’s free to all parents in the county.
School buses
School buses(WPTA Staff)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Robertson County Schools has launched a new app that will allow parents to track their children’s school buses.

The school system launched the “Here Comes the Bus” app that’s available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

RCS says it’s free to all parents in the county. You can find the features of the app below:

  • Real-time location of your child’s bus on a map
  • Scheduled and actual arrival times at home and school for bus routes
  • Push and email notifications when the bus is near the home

“We hope in the coming months to start the student attendance piece; however, we are not yet at that juncture,” RCS said.

Check out more info below:

