Neighbors say father of two kids dies after shooting at Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a shooting which neighbors said killed a father of two. This happened at the Creekstone Apartments off Stewarts Ferry Pike.

“We just heard around 1:30 a.m. a few gunshots,” said Megan Montgomery who lives at the Creekstone Apartments.

She said she and her wife were inside their unit when they heard a series of gunshots.

“We heard the next two, ran into the bathroom, called 911,” Montgomery explained.

When they looked, they saw a scene at their door.

“She went outside to check and saw him in the car and was like ‘Hey, there’s a guy out here,’” said Montgomery. “And I’m like ‘if the cops don’t show up in five minutes, I’ll call them again.’”

Metro Police said 35-year-old Jose Rivera-Garcia was found inside a grey Ford Escape. They said he called 911 telling dispatchers he’d been shot by three men who attempted to rob him.

“I heard about three or four shots,” said Joyce Joralemon, another neighbor.

She said she’s seen Rivera-Garcia around the complex with his wife and two kids.

“He lives here, and I’ve seen him get in and out of the car several times to go to work and things like that,” said Joralemon.

Neighbors like Montgomery said they still feel safe at the complex, but don’t know if the shooting was targeted or completely random.

“Just a very unfortunate situation,” she said. “It shouldn’t have happened, to have it happen that way is just really sad. And I didn’t know the guy, but I hope his family has some kind of peace.”

Metro Police is still investigating and ask if people know anything to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

