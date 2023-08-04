Nashville voters go to polls to select next mayor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville voters went to the polls on Thursday to select the city’s next mayor.

As of Thursday night, early voting results put candidate and Metro councilman Freddie O’Connell in the lead. Alice Rolli trails, followed by Matt Wiltshire and Jeff Yarbro.

Eleven candidates were on the ballot to replace current Mayor John Cooper, who announced in January he would not run for re-election after one term in office.

The winner will likely not be determined on Thursday. Metro Charter requires the winner to receive a majority of the votes, which is not likely with so many candidates on the ballot. A runoff election between the top two vote-getters would be held on Sept. 14.

The leading candidates according to a recent poll released by Tennesseans for Student Success includes:

O’Connell has served as the District 19 since 2015, representing the downtown area. He and his family have lived in the Salemtown area since 2007. He has served as a member of the Charter Revision Committee, the Planning, Zoning and Historical Committee, chair of the Public Works Committee and chair of the Traffic, Parking and Transportation Committee. He has also served as a member on various special committees that serve residents include the Nashville Downtown Partnership Board of Directors, the Central Business Improvement District Board of Directors, the Gulch Business Improvement District Board of Directors, the District Energy System Advisory Board, and the South Central Neighborhood Development Corporation Board of Directors. He has also previously served as board chair of Nashville MTA (now WeGo Transit) and board president of Walk/Bike Nashville.

Rolli is a Nashville native who graduated from Hume-Fogg High School. Her executive experience includes leading companies through periods of rapid growth. She helped Music Row dynamo QuaverEd triple in size. As an owner-manager of Worldstrides, the country’s largest student travel organization, she led expansion efforts to more than 50 countries. In government, she has served at both state and federal levels. She has served as Assistant Commissioner of Strategy for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and a special assistant and campaign manager for U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander.

Wiltshire is a Nashville native who graduated from Hume-Fogg High School. He led economic and community development for three mayors over eight years during a time when unemployment in Nashville fell from 8.1% to 2.0% as the city added more than 42,000 jobs. He developed the city’s first small business incentive program, which provided assistance to business owners who invested in neglected neighborhoods. He was the Chair of the Board of Hands On Nashville during the May 2010 flood. He has also spent 15 years working in the private sector helping companies grow.

Yarbro has been a member of the Tennessee State Senate since 2015, representing District 21 in Davidson County. Yarbro has served as a lawyer at Bass, Berry & Sims, where his practices focus on civil and appellate litigation, consumer financial services, constitutional law and government contracts. He has also spent over 1,000 hours volunteering in Nashville public schools. In the state Senate, he has served as Democratic Leader.

Other candidates for Mayor on the ballot include Natisha Brooks, who owns and operates a homeschool academy; Fran Bush, a former member of the Metro Nashville School Board; Heidi Campbell, a Tennessee State Senator representing District 20 in Davidson County and a former Oak Hill mayor; Bernie Cox, a business owner and entrepreneur; Jim Gingrich, the Chief Operating Officer at AllainceBernstien who announced he was no longer seeking the office as early voting began; and Sharon Hurt, a Metro Council At-Large Member since 2015 who serves as the executive director for Street Works, a non-profit that helps those affected and impacted by HIV and AIDS; Stephanie Johnson, a community advocate and graduate of Hunters Lane High School; and Vivian Wilhoite, who is currently Davidson County Assessor of Property and a former Metro Council member.

