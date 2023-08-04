Music City Grand Prix cancels second event due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has announced another event had to be canceled due to weather.

Big Machine announced in a tweet that the Trans Am practice set for 10:45 a.m. was canceled due to the weather.

Racing Update ‼️ pic.twitter.com/xKUGjOwlNp — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (@MusicCityGP) August 4, 2023

Despite the Trans Am practice getting canceled, Big Machine said the SRO practice was still scheduled to go on at 11:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Music City Grand Prix had to cancel their Pit Stop Challenge due to the weather.

More events will be happening Friday afternoon into the evening as well as Saturday and Sunday. For more information about the events happening at the Grand Prix, click here.

