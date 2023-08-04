Music City Grand Prix cancels second event due to weather

More events will be happening Friday afternoon into the evening as well as Saturday and Sunday.
Fans camping in RVs for the Music City Grand Prix had a soggy start to the weekend Thursday.
Fans camping in RVs for the Music City Grand Prix had a soggy start to the weekend Thursday.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has announced another event had to be canceled due to weather.

Big Machine announced in a tweet that the Trans Am practice set for 10:45 a.m. was canceled due to the weather.

Despite the Trans Am practice getting canceled, Big Machine said the SRO practice was still scheduled to go on at 11:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Music City Grand Prix had to cancel their Pit Stop Challenge due to the weather.

More events will be happening Friday afternoon into the evening as well as Saturday and Sunday. For more information about the events happening at the Grand Prix, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli will face off in a runoff for Nashville mayor.
O’Connell, Rolli to face off in mayoral runoff election
James Conn (right) is accused of killing Deputy Savanna Puckett (left).
Man pleads guilty to murdering Robertson Co. deputy
Tap water
Drinking water tests positive for lead at this Middle Tennessee school
The driver of the dump truck was checked for injuries but their condition wasn’t immediately...
Dump truck clips overpass, catches fire, closes I-24 West in Murfreesboro
Angie Henderson and Jim Shulman
Incumbent beat in race for Nashville’s vice mayor

Latest News

La Vergne Police Department
City of La Vergne offers police chief job to captain out of Milwaukee
School buses
New app launched in Robertson Co. for parents to track student’s bus
FILE
Man shot after dog ‘lunged’ at 2 men in Midtown, police say
school bus generic
Williamson County Schools address bus driver shortage, teacher hiring efforts