Mt. Juliet Army Reservist arrested after sexually assaulting a minor, police say

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Army Reservist from Mt. Juliet is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say 39-year-old Kenneth Wasson was arrested Thursday on charges of statutory rape by an authority figure and unlawful solicitation of a minor. The victim in this case is 15 years old, according to MNPD.

Wasson is alleged to have met the victim on a dating app in July. She told police his post made it appear as if he was in the Army and that she expressed an interest in the military while advising him she was 15.

Police say Wasson told her that he would be better able to explain the Junior ROTC program in person and drove to her North Nashville home dressed in fatigues while she was there alone. The teen told police Wasson and her had sex at her home.

Wasson admitted to police he had sex with her. After the in-person meetup, he’s alleged to have sent lewd photos to her through the dating app saying they needed to get together again.

Mt. Juliet Police arrested Wasson on Thursday night on an outstanding warrant issued earlier in the day and transferred custody to MNPD.

