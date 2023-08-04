Mother of Covenant shooting victim pushes for gun reform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mother of Evelyn Dieckhaus, Katy Dieckhaus, made a video for the nonprofit “Voices for a Safer Tennessee.”

Evelyn was one of the three children tragically killed at the Covenant School this past March.

In the video, the 9-year-old’s mother calls for change in the special session set for later August.

“On March 27th, 2023, our lives were forever changed by simply dropping our girls off at school -- a place where Evelyn loved to learn, strengthened her faith, and where her life was taken by a troubled person who easily accessed multiple firearms, turning our whole world and family upside down,” Katy said.

Voices for a Safer Tennessee said gun laws are the number one killer of children in the state.

The nonprofit calls for gun safety laws, including a temporary transfer proposal similar to red flag laws and Gov. Bill Lee’s order of protection plan.

The nonprofit also said they want to see stricter background checks and secure gun storage laws.

The special session is expected to begin Aug. 21. However, Lee hasn’t officially set the date.

