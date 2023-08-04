Mother of Covenant shooting victim pushes for gun reform

The mother calls for change in the special session which is set for later August.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mother of Evelyn Dieckhaus, Katy Dieckhaus, made a video for the nonprofit “Voices for a Safer Tennessee.”

Evelyn was one of the three children tragically killed at the Covenant School this past March.

Covenant victim Evelyn Dieckhaus remembered for ‘unmistakable warmth’

In the video, the 9-year-old’s mother calls for change in the special session set for later August.

“On March 27th, 2023, our lives were forever changed by simply dropping our girls off at school -- a place where Evelyn loved to learn, strengthened her faith, and where her life was taken by a troubled person who easily accessed multiple firearms, turning our whole world and family upside down,” Katy said.

Voices for a Safer Tennessee said gun laws are the number one killer of children in the state.

The nonprofit calls for gun safety laws, including a temporary transfer proposal similar to red flag laws and Gov. Bill Lee’s order of protection plan.

The nonprofit also said they want to see stricter background checks and secure gun storage laws.

The special session is expected to begin Aug. 21. However, Lee hasn’t officially set the date.

For those who want to voice their opinions and input before the special session, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli will face off in a runoff for Nashville mayor.
O’Connell, Rolli to face off in mayoral runoff election
James Conn (right) is accused of killing Deputy Savanna Puckett (left).
Man pleads guilty to murdering Robertson Co. deputy
The driver of the dump truck was checked for injuries but their condition wasn’t immediately...
Dump truck clips overpass, catches fire, closes I-24 West in Murfreesboro
Tap water
Drinking water tests positive for lead at this Middle Tennessee school
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Rain and storms the first part of the day

Latest News

New rules in Putnam Co., community service for unexcused absences
Governor Andy Beshear (D)
Gov. Beshear dedicates new homes to Mayfield tornado survivors
A trailer park floods in Obion County.
West TN Flooding
Covenant School victim's mother calls for change