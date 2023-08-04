Missing school? Be prepared for community service, Putnam Co. judge says

“They are going to spend their Friday nights there if they aren’t going to spend that time in school.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County Schools are cracking down on unexcused absences to the point where parents could face jail time.

For every unexcused absence, students will have to do seven hours of community service at a recycling center, according to Judge Steven Randolph.

“They are going to spend their Friday nights there if they aren’t going to spend that time in school,” Randolph said in a message to parents. “I’m asking you to work with me, partner with me so we can keep these kids in school to address these truancy problems.”

Randolph added that parents will also be held accountable for their student’s absences as they could go to jail for up to 10 days at a time.

