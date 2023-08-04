Metro Schools touts ‘Strongest safety measures in our history’ in letter to parents

“We are constantly working together to strengthen school and district-level safety plans, and we’ll have the strongest safety measures in our history in place this coming school year.”
Nashville's city council aims to ensure student safety at metro schools in the wake of the...
Nashville's city council aims to ensure student safety at metro schools in the wake of the Covenant School shooting.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools said it will have the strongest safety measures in its history in place for the upcoming school year in a letter to parents sent out on Friday.

In the letter, Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Schools, said that school safety has been at the top of minds of families after The Covenant School shooting and the school system is ready to deliver its strongest safety measures ever.

“School safety has been top of mind for a lot of families following The Covenant School shooting, and I am grateful for the strong partnership we have with the Metro Nashville Police Department to plan, prepare, and provide for the safety of our students and staff. We are constantly working together to strengthen school and district-level safety plans, and we’ll have the strongest safety measures in our history in place this coming school year,” Dr. Battle said.

Below is a look at what MNPS is promising in terms of safety and more:

Security Vestibules

These vestibules serve as a barrier between outside visitors and the main entrance, providing an additional layer of security and preventing unauthorized access to classrooms and school buildings.

AV Intercom Locks

Camera intercom locks have been installed on the main entrances of our school facilities, allowing front office staff to vet individuals seeking access and ensuring their legitimate purpose for entering the premises.

Routine Drills and Exercises

In compliance with state laws, various drills are conducted throughout the year, including fire drills, safety drills, and armed intruder drills. A new system has been implemented to monitor, track, and document these drills, ensuring preparedness and compliance.

Locked Classrooms

Doors in the schools have been retrofitted to allow teachers to lock them from the inside without opening the door. This measure aligns with national best practices, providing a secure space for students and staff in the event of an active shooter situation.

Security Cameras

Comprehensive security camera systems have been installed internally and externally in all facilities, continuously upgraded to ensure optimal coverage and monitoring capabilities.

Badge Access Control

Door systems have been upgraded to include badge access, limiting entry to authorized individuals, including law enforcement and school personnel.

K9 Division

Our K9 unit, operated by the MNPS Security Team, is equipped to detect drugs and weapons, conducting random or targeted searches to ensure the safety of our schools.

Visitor Management System

Instant background checks are conducted when individuals enter our buildings, ensuring that they are not identified threats to our school or students. Visitors are always accompanied by a staff member during their visit.

For more about MNPS’ efforts to enhance safety in its schools, click here.

