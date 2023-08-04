Man wanted for attacking women in Nashville arrested in Alabama, police say

He’s expected to be extradited to Nashville in the coming days.
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who was wanted for attacking women in Nashville has been arrested, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said 34-year-old Koreen Bush was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama, at a family member’s house there.

Officers were able to coordinate the arrest with Birmingham Police. Bush was taken into custody by BPD’s East Precinct Task Force. He’s expected to be extradited to Nashville in the coming days.

Related Coverage:
Metro Police searching for man accused of attacking 2 women in downtown Nashville

Bush is accused of aggravated assault and sexual battery charges from two separate attacks on women on June 24 in downtown Nashville. Police said Koreen Bush attacked two women that night; the first attack was in the 400 block of 24th Avenue South on Vanderbilt University’s campus and the second in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street outside Tin Roof.

