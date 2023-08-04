Man shot after dog ‘lunged’ at 2 men in Midtown, police say

The victim said he and the suspects began arguing and it escalated to the point when of the men pulled out a gun and shot him.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot while walking his dog after it “lunged” at two men in Midtown, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say a 52-year-old man left his home in the 1900 block of Broadway to walk his dog when he said two men approached him from behind.

The victim told officers that his dog lunged towards one of the suspects abruptly but didn’t actually bite them. The victim said he and the suspects began arguing and it escalated to the point when of the men pulled out a gun and shot him.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect fled on foot towards Broadway, police said.

