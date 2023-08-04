Man found dead in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at an apartment complex in south Nashville.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. at an apartment community off Harding Place and Tampa Drive. They arrived to find a man shot roughly 20 yards away from a crashed car in the parking lot.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.