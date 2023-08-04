Man found dead in south Nashville

Police said the man was found close to a crashed car outside an apartment complex on Harding Place.
Homicide investigation at an apartment complex in South Nashville.
Homicide investigation at an apartment complex in South Nashville.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at an apartment complex in south Nashville.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. at an apartment community off Harding Place and Tampa Drive. They arrived to find a man shot roughly 20 yards away from a crashed car in the parking lot.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli will face off in a runoff for Nashville mayor.
O’Connell, Rolli to face off in mayoral runoff election
James Conn (right) is accused of killing Deputy Savanna Puckett (left).
Man pleads guilty to murdering Robertson Co. deputy
The driver of the dump truck was checked for injuries but their condition wasn’t immediately...
Dump truck clips overpass, catches fire, closes I-24 West in Murfreesboro
Three people were seen running from the deadly shooting scene in Nashville.
Donelson shooting victim calls 911, dies at hospital
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Rain and storms the first part of the day

Latest News

Election night in Nashville: Winners announced
O'Connell and Rolli head to runoff to become Nashville's next mayor
Results roll in as election day in Nashville comes to a close
Rain cancels Grand Prix events in Downtown Nashville