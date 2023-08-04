Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children at Walmart, police say

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two children at a Walmart, according to Spring Hill Police.

Police say, John Hogue, 58, is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two children who were siblings, age 11 and 13. The alleged assault took place inside the store while the family was shopping.

On Aug. 3, officers responded to a Walmart to investigate reports of a sexual assault involving children. Officers were told that the suspect was still in the parking.

They found Hogue and detained him for an interview, during which they found probable cause to arrest him. Hogue faces charges of aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery, and assault.

https://shpdnews.com/2023/08/04/spring-hill-man-arrested-for-allegedly-sexually-assaulting-two-minors-at-wal-mart/

Posted by Spring Hill Police Department on Friday, August 4, 2023

