Heavy rainfall causes flooding in West Tennessee

Dyer and Obion counties experienced flash flooding from Thursday night’s storms.
Union City and Dyer experienced flooding from overnight storms.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many homes and businesses in West Tennessee are underwater on Friday after a batch of storms dropped heavy rainfall overnight.

Emergency management crews, along with county’s fire departments and local police, are assisting in evacuations, road closures, and detours as many communities experienced flash flooding from the storms.

Union City police, firefighters, and rescue personnel are canvasing the region on boats and rescue rafts to find stranded travelers and residents.

The situation in Dyer, Tennessee, is similar as the fire department deemed many roads in the town flooded and impassable.

First responders remind everyone to, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” when encountering a flooded road in a vehicle.

Obion County Schools announced early Friday that all classes were canceled due to concern for students’ safety during the flooding.

Cleanup and recovery will be tough as more rain is expected over the next few days.

Caption

