Gov. Beshear dedicates new homes to Mayfield tornado survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is dedicating five new homes to survivors of the December 2021 tornadoes.

Beshear, along with other local officials and community leaders are making an announcement on Friday morning to dedicate these homes in Mayfield.

The homes were built by The Hope Initiative with funding in part from the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund.

