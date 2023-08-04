Gov. Beshear dedicates new homes to Mayfield tornado survivors

Beshear, along with other local officials and community leaders are making an announcement on Friday morning to dedicate these homes in Mayfield.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is dedicating five new homes to survivors of the December 2021 tornadoes.

The homes were built by The Hope Initiative with funding in part from the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund.

