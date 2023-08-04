First Alert Weather Day: Downpours all morning

A Flood Watch is in place for several areas until 1 p.m.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for today with storms moving through the Mid State this morning and a Flood Watch in effect until 1 p.m. along and west of I-65.

Rain will taper off again this afternoon and we’ll even get some sunshine back with temperatures into the low-mid 80s.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend will be drier than late this week. It’ll be hotter and very humid. A dissipating area of rain will move in early on Saturday, mainly affecting western Middle Tennessee. Saturday afternoon will turn very hot and humid under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will top off in the low 90s. The heat index will be near, if not into, the triple digits.

Sunday will also be hot and humid with a few showers and storms will be possible later in the day.  Storms late Sunday and Sunday night could bring isolated damaging wind gusts will be possible.  A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for late Sunday and Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK

A few more showers and storms are expected on Monday, with the best chance east of I-65. A few storms toward the Cumberland Plateau could theoretically become severe during the afternoon. Dry weather is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms should follow on Thursday.

