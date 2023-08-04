First Alert Forecast: Off and on rain this weekend, hot and humid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Day for Sunday as a few thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening could become severe, producing damaging wind and/or hail.

THROUGH MORNING:

This evening looks very pleasant for outdoor fun. It’ll stay humid, but temperatures will be below average, in the 70s. Some patchy fog is possible.

SOME RAIN THIS WEEKEND:

Watch for that spotty fog early Saturday morning. Another batch of rain and storms will be moving through, primarily affecting out western counties. Expect a few showers around Nashville by mid morning. Drier, brighter conditions will develop Saturday afternoon. A few more storms will slide through Saturday evening.

Sunday will be variably cloudy. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued because of the possibility of a few strong storms during the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible.

A few showers and storms are likely on Sunday. A couple could become strong - severe. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Early next week will feature drier weather. A few showers and storms will still be possible on Monday, especially over eastern Middle Tennessee. Any that can develop there could become strong, along a cold front.

Tuesday and Wednesday will only bring a 20% chance for a shower or storm.

More showers and storms will develop on Thursday.

Friday should then become partly cloudy and dry for most.

Highs each day will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

