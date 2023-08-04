Felon arrested for robbing Murfreesboro bank, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A convicted felon was arrested in East Tennessee two weeks after being accused of robbing a bank in Murfreesboro, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police say 61-year-old Benjamin Monroe Collins was arrested in Morristown on Thursday.

Detectives and the FBI were able to identify Collins as the suspect who robbed the First Horizon Bank on Cason Lane on Tuesday, July 25. Bank employees told police a man came in and handed a teller a note demanding money.

He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police were able to recover the getaway car Collins used on Thursday.

“During the two-week investigation detectives discovered Collins cased the Regions Bank on Old Fort Pkwy., and the CB&S Bank on Cason Lane before robbing the First Horizon Bank,” police said.

He was recently released from prison after serving time for drug-related charges. Collins has a history of armed robberies. He remains in custody at the Hamblen Co. Jail awaiting extradition back to Rutherford Co.

