Felon arrested for robbing Murfreesboro bank, police say

He was recently released from prison after serving time for drug-related charges and has a history of armed robberies, according to police.
Felon arrested for robbing Murfreesboro bank, police say
Felon arrested for robbing Murfreesboro bank, police say(Murfreesboro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A convicted felon was arrested in East Tennessee two weeks after being accused of robbing a bank in Murfreesboro, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police say 61-year-old Benjamin Monroe Collins was arrested in Morristown on Thursday.

Detectives and the FBI were able to identify Collins as the suspect who robbed the First Horizon Bank on Cason Lane on Tuesday, July 25. Bank employees told police a man came in and handed a teller a note demanding money.

He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police were able to recover the getaway car Collins used on Thursday.

“During the two-week investigation detectives discovered Collins cased the Regions Bank on Old Fort Pkwy., and the CB&S Bank on Cason Lane before robbing the First Horizon Bank,” police said.

He was recently released from prison after serving time for drug-related charges. Collins has a history of armed robberies. He remains in custody at the Hamblen Co. Jail awaiting extradition back to Rutherford Co.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli will face off in a runoff for Nashville mayor.
O’Connell, Rolli to face off in mayoral runoff election
James Conn (right) is accused of killing Deputy Savanna Puckett (left).
Man pleads guilty to murdering Robertson Co. deputy
Tap water
Drinking water tests positive for lead at this Middle Tennessee school
The driver of the dump truck was checked for injuries but their condition wasn’t immediately...
Dump truck clips overpass, catches fire, closes I-24 West in Murfreesboro
Angie Henderson and Jim Shulman
Incumbent beat in race for Nashville’s vice mayor

Latest News

A few showers and storms are likely on Sunday. A couple could become strong - severe.
First Alert Forecast: Off and on rain this weekend, hot and humid
Fans camping in RVs for the Music City Grand Prix had a soggy start to the weekend Thursday.
Music City Grand Prix cancels second event due to weather
La Vergne Police Department
City of La Vergne offers police chief job to captain out of Milwaukee
School buses
New app launched in Robertson Co. for parents to track student’s bus