Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Tennessee girl who may be with non-custodial mother

Emily Ball is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 120 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Tennessee 12-year-old, may be with non-custodial mother
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Tennessee 12-year-old, may be with non-custodial mother(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old out of Sullivan County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI says they issued the alert for 12-year-old Emily Ball on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Ball is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 120 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

The TBI said she may be with Carmen Leanard, her non-custodial mother.

“If you see Emily or Ball or have information concerning their whereabouts, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.”

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Sullivan County, TN Sheriff’s Office for 12 y/o Emily Ball....

Posted by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, August 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of stabbing two people is on the run in Spring Hill, TN.
Stabbing suspect in custody following extensive search in Williamson Co.
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store.
LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s 3-month grocery tax holiday
Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, and Cynthia Peak were among those killed in the Covenant School...
Covenant headmaster, substitute, custodian shot multiple times in school shooting, autopsy says
Wilson County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call after Lebanon student sets off fireworks inside school
The driver of the dump truck was checked for injuries but their condition wasn’t immediately...
Dump truck clips overpass, catches fire, closes I-24 West in Murfreesboro

Latest News

Justin Jones speaks after getting expelled from Tenn. House
Special elections held to fill State House seats
For the 2022 General Election in Berkeley County, there were 149,011 registered voters and 96...
O’Connell, Rolli to face off in mayoral runoff election
Polls have closed in the Nashville elections: Here's what we know
school lunch
No ‘magic wand to make it better’: School district responds to controversial lunch policy