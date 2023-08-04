Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Tennessee girl who may be with non-custodial mother
Emily Ball is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 120 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old out of Sullivan County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
TBI says they issued the alert for 12-year-old Emily Ball on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
The TBI said she may be with Carmen Leanard, her non-custodial mother.
“If you see Emily or Ball or have information concerning their whereabouts, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.”
