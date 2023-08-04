City of La Vergne offers police chief job to captain out of Milwaukee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of La Vergne has made a conditional offer to a candidate to fill the vacant role of chief of police.

In an email sent to the police department, the city announced they’ve extended an offer to Christopher Moews to become the next police chief.

The city hopes for him to start by the first week of September, pending a polygraph, medical and psychological portions of the offer; along with the completion of a TBI background check.

Moews, who’s a police captain from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was one of five final candidates for the position.

Former police chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was fired in February following a sex scandal within the police department. The city’s investigation into the scandal found officers within the department’s evening shift were having sex with each other while on duty and on city property. The chief was aware of some of the actions, according to the outside investigation.

Six officers, including Davis, were fired because of the investigation. Three other officers were suspended and have returned to duty.

The city hopes to have the new chief in place by September.

