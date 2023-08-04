City of La Vergne offers police chief job to captain out of Milwaukee

In an email sent to the police department, the city announced they’ve extended an offer to Christopher Moews to become the next police chief.
La Vergne Police Department
La Vergne Police Department(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of La Vergne has made a conditional offer to a candidate to fill the vacant role of chief of police.

In an email sent to the police department, the city announced they’ve extended an offer to Christopher Moews to become the next police chief.

The city hopes for him to start by the first week of September, pending a polygraph, medical and psychological portions of the offer; along with the completion of a TBI background check.

Moews, who’s a police captain from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was one of five final candidates for the position.

  • Chief of Police Michael Bell, Coweta, Oklahoma
  • Chief of Police Thomas Heroin, Lyons, Illinois
  • Director David Imhof, TDOC
  • Captain Christopher Moews, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Captain William Nas, Casselberry, Florida
The City of La Vergne named five finalists for its vacant police chief position.
The City of La Vergne named five finalists for its vacant police chief position.(City of La Vergne)
Previous Coverage:
La Vergne names five candidates to be next police chief

Former police chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was fired in February following a sex scandal within the police department. The city’s investigation into the scandal found officers within the department’s evening shift were having sex with each other while on duty and on city property. The chief was aware of some of the actions, according to the outside investigation.

Six officers, including Davis, were fired because of the investigation. Three other officers were suspended and have returned to duty.

The city hopes to have the new chief in place by September.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli will face off in a runoff for Nashville mayor.
O’Connell, Rolli to face off in mayoral runoff election
James Conn (right) is accused of killing Deputy Savanna Puckett (left).
Man pleads guilty to murdering Robertson Co. deputy
Tap water
Drinking water tests positive for lead at this Middle Tennessee school
The driver of the dump truck was checked for injuries but their condition wasn’t immediately...
Dump truck clips overpass, catches fire, closes I-24 West in Murfreesboro
Angie Henderson and Jim Shulman
Incumbent beat in race for Nashville’s vice mayor

Latest News

Fans camping in RVs for the Music City Grand Prix had a soggy start to the weekend Thursday.
Music City Grand Prix cancels second event due to weather
School buses
New app launched in Robertson Co. for parents to track student’s bus
FILE
Man shot after dog ‘lunged’ at 2 men in Midtown, police say
school bus generic
Williamson County Schools address bus driver shortage, teacher hiring efforts