What you need to know: Aug. 3 Metro General Election, House special elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville will elect a new mayor when residents go the polls on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Twelve candidates are on the ballot and the winner must receive a majority of the vote to avoid a runoff election on Sept. 14.

In addition to the mayor, Davidson County residents will select a Vice Mayor, five council at large members and representatives from 35 Metro Council districts.

Voters in State House Districts 51 and 52 will also choose representatives to serve in the legislature.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. If you suspect voter fraud, call 877-850-4959.

The candidates running for mayor to replace John Cooper include:

Natisha Brooks

Fran Bush

Heidi Campbell

Bernie Cox

Sharon W. Hurt

Stephanie Johnson

Freddie O’Connell

Alice Rolli

Vivian Wilhoite

Jeff Yarbro

Matt Wiltshire

Gingrich announced after early voting began that he was withdrawing from the mayor’s race.

In the race for vice mayor, incumbent Jim Shulman will face current council member Angie Henderson.

The vice mayor and council members are limited to two terms, so some incumbents are not running for re-election or are seeking a different office.

Click to view a sample ballot before going to the polls.

Residents may also be in a new voting district after realignment last year. Click to find out what district you live in and where you will vote.

In House District 51, a special primary election will be held on Thursday with a general election set for Sept. 14. Anthony Davis, who was appointed to replace Rep. Bill Beck, will face Aftyn Behn in the Democratic Primary. David C. Hooven is unopposed in the Republican Primary. The primary winners and independent candidate Annabelle Lee will face off in the general election.

In House District 52, Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, will face Republican Laura Nelson in a special general election. The election was called to vote on a replacement for Jones, who was expelled in April along with Rep. Justin Pearson. Jones was re-appointed to the seat by Metro Council.

There will be 21 candidates for Metro’s Council At Large seat. Five people will be elected to serve for the next four years.

