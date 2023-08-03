Voters to decide Vice Mayor, Metro Council members

Nine current council members face opposition in district races in Thursday’s election.
Angie Henderson and Jim Shulman
Angie Henderson and Jim Shulman(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville voters go to the polls on Thursday to select five at-large council members and 35 district representatives.

The race for at-large council member includes two current at-large council members, Burkley Allen and Zulfat Suara, and current district council members Delishia Porterfield, Russ Pulley and Jeff Syracuse are among the 21 candidates on the ballot.

Current Vice Mayor Jim Shulman and Councilmember Angie Henderson are in the race for vice mayor.

The vice mayor presides over the Metro Council meetings and is first in line to become mayor if there is a resignation.

Shulman is the CEO for Safe Haven Family Shelter. He served as a Council Member from 1999 to 2007 and was elected vice mayor in 2019. He has served as director of Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, a current or former board member for Nashville Children’s Theatre, Adventure Science Center, Renewal House and Nashville Sister Cities.

Henderson has been a Metro Council member representing District 34 since 2015. She is a fundraising and marketing professional and worked several years in the Development Office of Belmont University as the Director of Foundation Relations. She has also served as President of The Green Hills Action Partners and Belle Meade Highlands Neighborhood Association.

In the vice mayor and district races, the winner must receive a majority of the votes to avoid a runoff election.

In the at-large Council race, a candidate must receive “one-fifth of the aggregate number of votes received by all candidates for the office of councilmembers-at-large,” according to the Metro Charter. As many as 10 candidates could advance to a runoff election, depending on the number of votes received.

A runoff election for all races will be held on Sept. 14.

