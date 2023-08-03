School bus hits light pole in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some elementary students had a minor scare while taking the bus to school Thursday morning in Mt. Juliet.

According to Springdale Elementary Principal, Jennifer Yokom, the No. 1543 bus hit a light pole while turning onto Central Pike from John Hager Road. The bus was carrying students but no injuries were reported.

Mt. Juliet Police responded to ensure the safety of the students and the bus arrived safely to the school without further incident, Principal Yokom said. The school’s counselor was made available to the students to assist them in dealing with the incident.

