Police officer struck, killed by train while responding to call, officials say

The Easley community is remembering the life a officer Matthew Hare. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes, Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina police officer died while trying to save the life of a suicidal person on train tracks, according to officials.

WHNS reports 22-year-old Easley Police Officer Matthew Hare was struck by an oncoming Amtrak train Wednesday morning.

The Easley Police Department said they received a call for assistance on the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m.

While they responded to the call, police said they called North Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

Officials said Hare was trying to get a suicidal person off the train tracks when he was hit by the train. He died on the scene.

According to WHNS, Hare graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in March 2023 and began his career in law enforcement only a few months before he gave his life in service to his community.

A memorial for Hare was set up outside of the Easley Police Department Wednesday night.

Community members gathered around the memorial to leave flowers and notes.

The police department also started a memorial fund to help support Hare’s family. Donations can be made here.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of stabbing two people is on the run in Spring Hill, TN.
Stabbing suspect in custody following extensive search in Williamson Co.
Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, and Cynthia Peak were among those killed in the Covenant School...
Covenant headmaster, substitute, custodian shot multiple times in school shooting, autopsy says
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store.
LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s 3-month grocery tax holiday
Wilson County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call after Lebanon student sets off fireworks inside school
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

Music City Grand Prix returns to Nashville
Music City Grand Prix Pit Stop Challenge canceled due to weather
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics...
Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles is coming back from ‘the twisties.’ Not every gymnast does
Former President Donald Trump boards his plane at Newark Liberty International Airport in...
Trump is en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election