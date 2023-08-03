Police offering free gun locks after nearly 1,000 guns stolen in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are offering free gunlocks as nearly 1,000 guns have been stolen in Davidson County so far this year.

Police are urging Nashvillians to lock their car doors, secure any and all valuables, especially guns and remove the keys. So far in 2023, 729 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville, and 12 were taken from cars in the last week.

MNPD adds that the total number of guns stolen this year throughout Davidson Co. is 918, meaning 80% of guns are being stolen from vehicles.

“Going hand in hand with vehicle burglaries is vehicle theft. Too many automobiles remain easy targets because keys are left inside or made available to thieves. Just like guns taken from vehicles, these stolen autos are also routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies,” MNPD said.

So, in an effort to increase safety and prevent unintentional shootings, Metro Police is offering free gunlocks, which prevent a trigger from being pulled.

Here’s where you can get a free MNPD-issued gunlock:

Madison Precinct, 400 Myatt Drive,

Central Precinct, 601 Korean Veterans Boulevard,

North Precinct, 2231 26th Avenue North,

South Precinct, 5101 Harding Place,

East Precinct, 936 E. Trinity Lane,

West Precinct, 5500 Charlotte Pike,

Hermitage Precinct, 3701 James Kay Lane,

Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South,

Records Division, 811 Anderson Lane,

Police Headquarters, 600 Murfreesboro Pike,

Family Safety Center, 610 Murfreesboro Pike,

Jean Crowe Advocacy Center, 100 James Robertson Parkway.

