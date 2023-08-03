PHOTOS: Supermoon over Middle Tennessee, another to light up night sky in late August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You won’t need a telescope for two supermoons slated to make an appearance throughout August, one of which has already come and gone.

Middle Tennessee will see two full moons in August and the first day of the month brought the supermoon debut.

The next supermoon will show up in Tennessee skies on August 30.

Not only is it rare to have two full moons in one month, the moons themselves are unique.

Both full moons will be considered “supermoons,” which means they will appear bigger and brighter than a typical full moon. This is because the moons will be orbiting in an oval shape, putting them closer to the Earth at their peak.

