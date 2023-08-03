PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow lists her guesthouse on Airbnb

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of people leverage their homes for extra income by renting out space on Airbnb.

Now, the platform’s long list of hosts includes Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress and Goop founder announced in a Tuesday Instagram post she is listing her guesthouse in Montecito, California for a one-night stay.

In her post, Paltrow said increased isolation due to the pandemic has damaged our sense of community and “made our lives even more fragmented.”

The post included a video of Paltrow giving a guided tour of her home.

In addition to the home and its amenities, the offering includes an assortment of Paltrow’s Goop wellness products and a guided transcendental meditation session.

The guest will also enjoy a “chef’s dinner” with Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk.

Booking requests for Paltrow’s guesthouse open on Aug. 15.

The one-night stay is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of stabbing two people is on the run in Spring Hill, TN.
Stabbing suspect in custody following extensive search in Williamson Co.
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store.
LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s 3-month grocery tax holiday
Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, and Cynthia Peak were among those killed in the Covenant School...
Covenant headmaster, substitute, custodian shot multiple times in school shooting, autopsy says
Wilson County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call after Lebanon student sets off fireworks inside school
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M...
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with Black journalism professor
Tap water
Drinking water tests positive for lead at this Middle Tennessee school
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who...
Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan
Caught on camera: Search underway for multiple suspects involved in burglaries around Clarksville
Caught on camera: Search underway for multiple suspects involved in burglaries around Clarksville