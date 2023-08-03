Pedestrian pushing car struck in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was injured after a crash on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway on Wednesday night, Clarksville Police said.

Police said the crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Ringgold Road. Police said a man was behind a vehicle pushing it and that vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle. It is unclear why the man was pushing the car.

He was taken to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville and his condition is unknown, according to police.

All lanes of 101st Airborne Division Parkway were shut down between Peachers Mill Road and Victory Drive for the crash investigation. Ringgold Road was closed at the intersection with 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

Clarksville Police FACT investigators are investigating the accident.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call FACT Investigator Jacob Gadberry at 931-648-0656, ext. 5221.

