Out-of-town race fans in RVs endure soggy start to Grand Prix weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wet weather greeted race fans who anchored down in an RV lot Thursday ahead of the Music City Grand Prix this weekend.

The weather canceled the Pit Stop Challenge on Lower Broadway but other FanFest events continued as scheduled.

“There’s a lot to do here, and you understand they obviously canceled it because of weather but we’ll just do other stuff,” Tim Thompson, in town from Indianapolis, said. “It’ll be fine, this is Thursday. We’ve still got Friday, Saturday, Sunday so I’m not worried about the weather.”

Kris Allfrey, from Ohio, has made a tradition out of the Music City Grand Prix and hopes it will continue for years to come. He got soaked setting up his RV Thursday, but would always weather a storm if it meant seeing his kids.

“We’ll have a lot of family time together that otherwise when you have 25 and 30-year-old sons, you don’t get a lot of time. They’re trying to make their life and do their job, so this is the weekend for me that I get to have time with my kids,” Allfrey said.

Fortunately, as dozens more motorhomes rolled into the RV lot Thursday afternoon, the rain stopped, but more storms are forecasted for Thursday night and at times Friday.

“When you’re in an RV you’re going to hit rain,” Allfrey said. “If you’re in racing they don’t cancel the race they just wait until it stops so we just kind of live with it and adjust.”

