Nashvillians brave rain to vote in Metro General Election

Some voters said they waited until Election Day because they didn’t know who to vote for.
Davidson County voters braved the rain and cast their ballots on Thursday.
Davidson County voters braved the rain and cast their ballots on Thursday.(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashvillians took to the polls to cast their ballots on Thursday in the Metro General Election. The race for mayor, vice mayor, metro council, and state representative seats were all part of this year’s ballot.

At the polling location at Charlotte Park Elementary School, election judges said of the voters they get for Presidential elections, just one-third showed up.

Election judges believe it could have been because of the rain. All day Thursday it poured, but some voters still braved the weather.

The Davidson County Election Commission said around 14% of active voters did early voting. They expect about 24% in total to vote after Election Day.

Some voters said they waited until Election Day because they didn’t know who to vote for.

“I wasn’t really positive until this morning, and I asked for a sign. I needed a sign,” Davidson County voter Mary Campbell said. “And I got a ping on my phone, I looked and saw they gave me the information I wanted. I’m voting for this person.”

“I’ve been to eight mayoral forums, and the vice mayoral forum and even helped host a Metro At-Large with The Nations,” said Benjamin Passino, a Davidson County voter. “I really wish there were more actual debates. Hopefully we’ll see some more actual debates when it comes down to the runoff.”

If the Mayor’s race goes to a runoff, Nashvillians will vote for the two candidates with the most votes on Sept. 14.

