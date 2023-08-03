Music City Grand Prix Pit Stop Challenge canceled due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Festivities for the Music City Grand Prix were supposed to begin on Thursday afternoon. However, due to weather, the Pit Stop Challenge was canceled.

The Pit Stop Challenge was supposed to begin at 6 p.m. central on lower Broadway between First and Second Streets.

The event would have included race cars, show cars, and sponsor displays along with a heightened pit stop competition.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day event. More events will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

