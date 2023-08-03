Mookie Betts’ foundation gives away school supplies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Major League Baseball star and his foundation are helping kids get ready to go back to school.

Mookie Betts’ AIM Foundation held a school supply giveaway on Wednesday at Spruce Street Baptist Church.

The Nashville native currently plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He purchased the bulk of the school supplies to help one hundred students in the community.

“Mookie came from the Nashville public school system, and so I think it’s important for us to give back,” said Diane Collins, Betts’ mom and chair of AIM. “Sometimes we forget where we came from, so it’s important for everyone to know we still know people out there need help and we’re willing to help.”

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade from nearby schools were able to stop by to pick up their items on Wednesday.

