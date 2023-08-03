Mookie Betts’ foundation gives away school supplies

“Mookie came from the Nashville public school system, and so I think it’s important for us to give back,” Betts’ mom said.
A Major Leabue Baseball star and his foundation are helping kids get ready to go back to school.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Major League Baseball star and his foundation are helping kids get ready to go back to school.

Mookie Betts’ AIM Foundation held a school supply giveaway on Wednesday at Spruce Street Baptist Church.

The Nashville native currently plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He purchased the bulk of the school supplies to help one hundred students in the community.

“Mookie came from the Nashville public school system, and so I think it’s important for us to give back,” said Diane Collins, Betts’ mom and chair of AIM. “Sometimes we forget where we came from, so it’s important for everyone to know we still know people out there need help and we’re willing to help.”

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade from nearby schools were able to stop by to pick up their items on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of stabbing two people is on the run in Spring Hill, TN.
Stabbing suspect in custody following extensive search in Williamson Co.
Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, and Cynthia Peak were among those killed in the Covenant School...
Covenant headmaster, substitute, custodian shot multiple times in school shooting, autopsy says
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store.
LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s 3-month grocery tax holiday
Wilson County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call after Lebanon student sets off fireworks inside school
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

FILE
What you need to know: Aug. 3 Metro General Election, House special elections
Friends, familiy and law enforcement officers paid their final respect to Macon County Sheriff...
Macon County deputy remembered as devoted family man
A man accused of stabbing two people is on the run in Spring Hill, TN.
Stabbing suspect in custody following extensive search in Williamson Co.
50-year-old Ronie Johnson was wanted in connection to two stabbings that occurred Tuesday night.
Stabbing suspect found in Williamson County