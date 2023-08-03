Metro Schools prepares SROs to protect all buildings despite officer shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Classes are back in session soon for Metro Nashville Public Schools, but the district is still short 70 School Resource Officers from being able to fully protect every building.

SROs completed two days of intensive training on Thursday to get ready for the first day of school. The training included learning about staffing changes this year to make sure there is an officer presence at all MNPS schools despite the shortage.

This year, there will be two SROs at every high school and a dedicated SRO at every middle school. Elementary schools will be covered by SROs working overtime shifts until more people can be hired to meet state grant funding requirements.

“It is important the city commits to overtime pay to have our schools well covered while we are continuing to staff up,” Mayor John Cooper told WSMV4 after addressing the training class. “Having these additional 70 officers allows us not to have to tap into precinct resources needed to keep the rest of our city safe.”

Chief John Drake said Metro Police has started to recruit SROs from other states to move to Nashville. They would complete an 11-week training course to ensure they meet MNPD training standards and then be placed directly in a school.

The department is also creating new uniforms for SROs to wear in elementary schools. They will be more approachable, similar to current bike officer uniforms, and allow students to build relationships with officers.

“The SRO is the lifeline between kids and our police department,” Drake said. “They get to see the good side, how we really are. We really care about them and we want to keep them safe.”

Starting in September, MNPD will have a school rapid response team, Drake said. The 14-member team of SROs will respond to threats and work to prevent issues in buildings.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.