Man pleads guilty to murdering Robertson Co. deputy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man pleaded guilty to murdering a Robertson Co. deputy in court on Thursday morning.

James Conn pleaded guilty to three major counts in the murder of Deputy Savanna Puckett inside her home in January of 2022.

Conn pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated arson and aggravated burglary. His plea deal avoids the death penalty and sentences to life with the possibility of parole.

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 75 years due to the severity of the charges.

Conn killed Puckett inside her Springfield home and then set it on fire on Jan. 23, 2022. The next day, Conn was arrested at his Smyrna home after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

Puckett had called 911 just days before her death. In the 911 call, she told dispatchers they needed an officer at her house on Jan. 19. She explained to dispatchers what was going on at her home on Highway 41 North.

“I have an ex here that should not be here. An unwanted guest,” she said, taking a deep sigh. “He just pulled into my driveway. County did a report for me last night cause he was here and was not supposed to be here, and he just pulled into my driveway again.”

Puckett was found dead on Jan. 23 with multiple gunshot wounds to her head and torso. Court documents said investigators recovered one .40 caliber cartridge casings and two empty lighter fluid bottles from inside the burning home. Investigators found latent fingerprints of Conn’s on the bottles. Puckett’s Glock 22 .40 caliber service weapon was not found.

