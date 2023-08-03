Macon County deputy remembered as devoted family man

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sgt. William Cherry was remembered as a devoted family man at a funeral service held Wednesday at Macon County High School.

Sgt. Cherry was a Macon County deputy and died this weekend in a car crash.

Hundreds of people came out for his funeral, including dozens of first responders.

There were tears, hugs, and fond memories shared amongst his friends and family.

“William was, above all, a courageous warrior who stood strong against evil alongside his brothers and sisters in blue to hold the line. It is very hard to say goodbye when we don’t want to.”

Cherry was a long-time deputy in Macon County and previously in Clay County. He was killed when a Ford F-150 crossed the center line on Highway 10 noNorthear Lafayette and crashed head-on into Cherry’s patrol vehicle.

After the funeral, law enforcement left in a long procession to honor Sgt. Cherry. He was laid to rest in Gamaliel (Ky.) Cemetery.

