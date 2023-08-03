Macon County deputy remembered as devoted family man

Hundreds of people attended the funeral service for Sgt. William Cherry at Macon County High School on Wednesday.
Sgt. William Cherry is being remembered as a devoted family man. He was a Macon County deputy who died in a car crash last weekend.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sgt. William Cherry was remembered as a devoted family man at a funeral service held Wednesday at Macon County High School.

Sgt. Cherry was a Macon County deputy and died this weekend in a car crash.

Hundreds of people came out for his funeral, including dozens of first responders.

There were tears, hugs, and fond memories shared amongst his friends and family.

Previous coverage
Macon County sergeant killed in head-on, wrong-way crash
‘Rest easy, brother’: Agencies mourn loss of sergeant killed in wrong-way crash

Cherry was a long-time deputy in Macon County and previously in Clay County. He was killed when a Ford F-150 crossed the center line on Highway 10 noNorthear Lafayette and crashed head-on into Cherry’s patrol vehicle.

After the funeral, law enforcement left in a long procession to honor Sgt. Cherry. He was laid to rest in Gamaliel (Ky.) Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

