Lost class ring returned to man years later

They were able to find the owner through a Facebook high school alumni page.
Groveton HS long lost ring
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Alabama man was reunited with his long-lost class ring almost 30 years later after a Middle Tennessee father and daughter found the ring and found him through social media.

According to Rhonda Williams, in the 1990s, her father, who lived in Hampton, Virginia at the time, was restoring a car when he found a 1979 class ring. Her father wasn’t able to find the owner even though the owner’s name was inscribed inside the ring.

Williams’ father, who now lives in Hendersonville, TN, held onto the ring for many years and after many moves. Then almost 30 years later, Williams and her father tried to find the owner again.

Williams found an alumni page of the high school, Groveton High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and reached out to the page administrators. Luckily, one of the administrators helped her find the owner of the ring, Chris Pittman.

In August 2023, Williams and her dad were able to finally get a hold of Pittman, who lives in Alabama.

According to Williams, Pittman said he lost his ring in his grandpa’s car and said how upset his dad was when he told him he lost the ring.

Pittman and the son and father said they set up to have a conversation on Aug. 1.

