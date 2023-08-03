Fort Campbell soldier convicted of wife’s murder asks her family for forgiveness in court

Santiago was dishonorably discharged and was sentenced to life in prison.
A Fort Campbell soldier convicted of murdering his wife turned to to face her family in court Wednesday, sobbing and asking for their forgiveness.
By Jeremy Finley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Sgt. Joe Santiago, 35, was found guilty of murdering his wife, Meghan, and harming their unborn daughter. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed that in the months and weeks before her death in September 2021, she texted family and friends, stating that Santiago was going to kill her.

Her friends then hatched a plan to rescue her, but she was beaten to death before they could arrive.

The baby survived and is “thriving” today, according to Meghan’s family.

In the sentencing hearing, an EMT testified that when she arrived to find Meghan’s beaten body at the family’s home at Fort Campbell, she asked Santiago if Meghan had any medical history, to which the EMT said Santiago replied, “F*** if I know.”

Emily Varsack, Meghan Santiago’s cousin, sobbed during her testimony, stating Meghan and her three children were “a beautiful family” who were “destroyed by a selfish monster.”

Several of Santiago’s fellow soldiers testified by phone, saying he helped them stay grounded while facing gunfire in Iraq and was loyal.

Stacey Carter, Santiago’s mother, testified that Santiago’s father beat her, and her son witnessed it as a child. She said she was troubled to see how easily Santiago was “triggered” as an adult.

“I failed Joe,” Carter said. “Joe witnessed so much. He has a lot of good in him. He really does.”

Santiago’s father also testified, not admitting to beating his ex-wife, but said he got into fights with Carter and took it out on his kids.

The Fort Campbell soldier then testified himself, crying as he read a statement to the judge, claiming he failed Meghan and let his frustration with her alcoholism influence his behavior.

“I miss her a lot,” Santiago said. “I’m so sorry, and I hope she can forgive me. I wish we could have raised our kids together.”

Santiago then turned and directly addressed Meghan’s family, saying, “I’m sorry that I failed her, I hope you guys can forgive me.”

Santiago’s attorney asked for a sentence between 15 and 20 years, citing that Santiago could become a better person while in prison and live to know his children, while prosecutors pushed for a life sentence without parole.

Santiago was dishonorably discharged and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

