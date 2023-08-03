Flood-damaged cafeteria equipment refurbished for use in Humphreys County

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Director of Schools in Humphreys County confirmed that equipment from the old school damaged during the flood is being again at the new location.

In July, the Humphrey County School District opened a new elementary and middle school as a temporary solution after the previous campuses was lost during the 2021 flooding.

Richard Rye confirmed that cafeteria staff carefully selected which items were salvageable, and which ones were not.

“We used pots and pans and items that were only aluminum or stainless steel that could be cleaned and sanitized,” Rye said. “Common sense to me seems that anything metal like that should not be thrown away when it can be sanitized and used.”

Rye said they reached out to a health department official on how to refurbish the equipment based on their guidelines and protocols.

“(We) followed exactly what they told us to do on the cleaning of those items,” Rye said.

Rye said the cafeteria has been inspected and that district has passed the health inspection.

