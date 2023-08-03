First Alert Weather Day: Storms arrive, flooding possible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Have that umbrella ready to go this morning, and be ready to give yourself extra time for your commute.

Widespread rain and storms are settling into the Mid State this morning and will continue to bring heavy downpours across parts of the area through the early part of the afternoon. In addition to heavy rainfall, any storm could have strong wind gusts of 60mph.

While everyone is under a severe threat today, the highest threat is south and west of I-24 in southwest Middle Tennessee. Make sure you are weather ready and if you do come across a flooded roadway, do not try to drive through it.

The bulk of the rain will taper off by midafternoon with temperatures then climbing into the low to mid 80s.

More showers and storms will fire up late tonight and tomorrow morning, but they should be much more disorganized overall with more dry breaks. With more dry time expected Friday afternoon, we’ll see temperatures push back to near 90.

🚨STRONG STORMS, FLOODING DOWNPOURS🚨

THIS WEEKEND

Don’t put the umbrella away just yet for the weekend. A couple of showers will sneak into the Mid State both Saturday and Sunday, but by no means is the weekend going to be a washout. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values near, if not into, the triple digits.

NEXT WEEK

A few showers hang around into our Monday and then we’ll dry things out Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will hover around the upper 80s and near 90 in the first half of next week.

