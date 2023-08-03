First Alert Forecast: More rain & storms early Friday

A hot and very humid weekend is expected with drier weather in general.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers and thunderstorms will make another run at the Mid State for the first part of Friday. Heavy downpours will occur for some.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

This evening, clouds will gradually thin as most areas dry out. A isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible over our western counties. It’ll stay very humid and warm some before sunset. Temperatures through the evening will be in the 70s.

Late tonight, another complex of showers and storms will enter southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee from the northwest. Expect more heavy downpours, lightning, and thunder at times. This rain will continue through Friday morning, tapering off early Friday afternoon.

After some sunshine reappears Friday afternoon, temperatures will warm into the low-mid 80s.

More showers and storms will dump heavy downpours over the Mid State early on Friday.
More showers and storms will dump heavy downpours over the Mid State early on Friday.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend will be drier than late this week. It’ll be hotter and just as humid.

A dissipating area of rain will move in early on Saturday, mainly affecting western Middle Tennessee. Saturday afternoon will turn very hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the low 90s. The heat index will be around 100. Isolated showers and storms may develop, although most will miss those.

Sunday looks hot and humid. A few showers and storms will be possible, primarily well west of I-65. Any storms that develop over southern Kentucky on Sunday will have to be watched closely. There, an isolated damaging wind gust or two will be possible.

NEXT WEEK:

A few more showers and storms are expected on Monday, with the best chance east of I-65. A few storms toward the Cumberland Plateau could theoretically become severe during the afternoon.

Dry weather is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated showers and storms should follow on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of stabbing two people is on the run in Spring Hill, TN.
Stabbing suspect in custody following extensive search in Williamson Co.
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store.
LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s 3-month grocery tax holiday
Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, and Cynthia Peak were among those killed in the Covenant School...
Covenant headmaster, substitute, custodian shot multiple times in school shooting, autopsy says
Wilson County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call after Lebanon student sets off fireworks inside school
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

Tap water
Drinking water tests positive for lead at this Middle Tennessee school
Caught on camera: Search underway for multiple suspects involved in burglaries around Clarksville
Caught on camera: Search underway for multiple suspects involved in burglaries around Clarksville
Caught on camera: Search underway for multiple suspects involved in burglaries around Clarksville
Caught on camera: Search underway for multiple suspects involved in burglaries around Clarksville
Davidson County voters braved the rain and cast their ballots on Thursday.
Nashvillians brave rain to vote in Metro General Election