First Alert Forecast: More rain & storms early Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers and thunderstorms will make another run at the Mid State for the first part of Friday. Heavy downpours will occur for some.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

This evening, clouds will gradually thin as most areas dry out. A isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible over our western counties. It’ll stay very humid and warm some before sunset. Temperatures through the evening will be in the 70s.

Late tonight, another complex of showers and storms will enter southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee from the northwest. Expect more heavy downpours, lightning, and thunder at times. This rain will continue through Friday morning, tapering off early Friday afternoon.

After some sunshine reappears Friday afternoon, temperatures will warm into the low-mid 80s.

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend will be drier than late this week. It’ll be hotter and just as humid.

A dissipating area of rain will move in early on Saturday, mainly affecting western Middle Tennessee. Saturday afternoon will turn very hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the low 90s. The heat index will be around 100. Isolated showers and storms may develop, although most will miss those.

Sunday looks hot and humid. A few showers and storms will be possible, primarily well west of I-65. Any storms that develop over southern Kentucky on Sunday will have to be watched closely. There, an isolated damaging wind gust or two will be possible.

NEXT WEEK:

A few more showers and storms are expected on Monday, with the best chance east of I-65. A few storms toward the Cumberland Plateau could theoretically become severe during the afternoon.

Dry weather is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated showers and storms should follow on Thursday.

