Firefighters stop spread of house fire in Brentwood, no injures reported

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - There were no reported injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Brentwood on Thursday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department (NFD).

NFD said they responded to a house fire at 6528 Broken Bow at 9:47 a.m.

Officials with the fire department said the back porch was on fire. When crews arrived they looked to see if anyone was inside the home and began fighting the fire.

As they worked to get the flames out, the fire grew and NFD called for additional crews.

At one point, officials pulled all personnel out of the home when crews didn’t find anyone inside the home.

“We took a defensive stance as our tower truck and other apparatus continued to fight the fire. Our personnel made a good stop to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes,” NFD said.

