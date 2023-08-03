Dump truck clips overpass, catches fire, closes portion of I-24 West in Murfreesboro

The driver of the dump truck was checked for injuries but their condition wasn't immediately clear.
The driver of the dump truck was checked for injuries but their condition wasn’t immediately...
The driver of the dump truck was checked for injuries but their condition wasn’t immediately clear.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Portions of I-24 West in Murfreesboro temporarily closed early Thursday morning after a crash involving a dump truck, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The dump truck clipped an overpass near the Medical Center Parkway exit, overturned and then caught fire, police said.

The driver of the dump truck was checked for injuries but their condition wasn’t immediately clear.

Several fire trucks responded to the scene. Police did not say when the westbound lanes of I-24 would reopen.

This is a developing story.

