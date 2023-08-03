Drinking water tests positive for lead at this Middle Tennessee school

Tap water
Tap water(Max Pixel)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Coffee County Board of Education informed parents this week about a lead contamination found in a high school’s drinking water.

A letter was sent to the parents of students at Coffee County Central High School, warning that six different tests conducted on the school’s water found lead in the water was above 20 parts per billion.

The letter said the school has removed the affected water sources from the school and has replaced them. The school system will retest the water once repairs are made.

