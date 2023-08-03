Donelson shooting victim calls 911, dies at hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after a shooting in Nashville’s Donelson area early Thursday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The victim called police himself. When officers arrived at the scene, an apartment complex on Peach Creek Crescent, they found the man lying next to a car.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Three people were seen running from the area and police said they believe those people were involved with the shooting.

