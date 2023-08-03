Donelson shooting victim calls 911, dies at hospital

Three people were seen running from the deadly shooting scene in Nashville.
Three people were seen running from the deadly shooting scene in Nashville.
Three people were seen running from the deadly shooting scene in Nashville.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after a shooting in Nashville’s Donelson area early Thursday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The victim called police himself. When officers arrived at the scene, an apartment complex on Peach Creek Crescent, they found the man lying next to a car.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Three people were seen running from the area and police said they believe those people were involved with the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of stabbing two people is on the run in Spring Hill, TN.
Stabbing suspect in custody following extensive search in Williamson Co.
Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, and Cynthia Peak were among those killed in the Covenant School...
Covenant headmaster, substitute, custodian shot multiple times in school shooting, autopsy says
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store.
LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s 3-month grocery tax holiday
Wilson County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call after Lebanon student sets off fireworks inside school
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

The driver of the dump truck was checked for injuries but their condition wasn’t immediately...
Dump truck clips overpass, catches fire, closes portion of I-24 West in Murfreesboro
Sgt. William Cherry is being remembered as a devoted family man. He was a Macon County deputy...
Funeral service held for Macon Co. deputy killed in crash
Nashville musicians were concerned about an ordinance that originally would limit the decibel...
Musicians pleased with changes Metro Council makes to noise ordinance
The change focuses on speakers and where they’re pointed, not how loud downtown bars could have...
Council amends music volume bill