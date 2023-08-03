Caught on camera: Search underway for suspect involved in burglaries around Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a suspect who committed several burglaries around Clarksville, according to Clarksville Police.

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating several burglaries of a Business case that occurred on July 29th at approximately 1:30 a.m. and again on July 30th, just after midnight. On 07/29/2023, officers responded to Smokin Chikin, 594 Fire Station Road in reference to the business being forcibly entered. Video cameras captured what appears to be a thin male that is wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored bottoms, a light-colored mask, and white shoes with a visible “N” on the side. A short time later, at approximately 2:19 a.m., surveillance footage captures a subject breaking into the business, Hot Pita, located at 1803 Madison Street, matching the same description. On 07/30/2023 officers responded to the UPS facility, 651 Horace Crow Drive, after an individual was seen on surveillance cameras, in and around the UPS facility and eventually running off towards Baltimore Dr. Video cameras also captured a blue SUV that is believed to be involved as well, and the Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect(s) and vehicle. See attached photos and video. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Headley at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5683, or Detective Smith at ext. 5695, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591. Posted by Clarksville Police Department on Thursday, August 3, 2023

