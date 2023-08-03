Assaults happen more often in elementary schools, according to Metro school data

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you want to see Garcia Frazier’s face light up, watch as he and his wife talk to their three children via Facetime from Grandma’s house in Indiana.

“Hey, Daddy!” his children squealed as he appeared in the frame.

“I want to see everybody’s face,” Frazier grins.

At his Nashville home, Frazier’s smile expands when he talks about an award framed in the family’s living room, recognizing the time he devotes to coming to his children’s schools.

“It recognizes a father that cares,” Frazier said. “You would have thought I won a scholarship, that I was going to the big leagues.”

So when a gun threat was posted on social media, aimed at his older children’s school, he remembers what he said to his wife, Whitney.

“Let’s get to that school,” Frazier said. “Let’s get the babies. Let’s get them home.”

While the threat was a hoax, Metro police confirmed in 2021 that a second grader had brought a loaded nine millimeter to the elementary school his daughter, Tracey, attends.

“It just like scared me, because I was like, what if this child is in one of Tracey’s classes, and she didn’t have a phone for me to call her,” Whitney Frazier said. “It was scary.”

Parents like the Fraziers are grappling with the fact that, despite Governor Bill Lee’s expanded funding for school resource officers announcement, there will be no SROs at Metro elementary schools this year.

Metro school statistics show more assaults on students happened in Metro elementary schools this last school year than in Metro high or junior high schools.

“Does that surprise you?” WSMV4 Investigates asked Whitney Frazier.

“Not at all, because this is a different generation,” Frazier said. “And to be honest, half the parents don’t know how to be parents.”

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) shows more school shootings have also happened at elementary schools nationwide compared to middle or junior high school numbers.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said his department doesn’t have the staff to draw SROs from their existing roster of officers to put in elementary schools. Metro police aim to have SROs in every middle and high school by September.

Drake said he spoke about his staff-related challenges with the Governor.

“[Governor Lee] did say that he did think every school should have an SRO, and I don’t disagree,” Drake said. “But he understands with staffing and other measures what we have to do.”

In the meantime, police said they are creating a rapid response team for threats at any Metro school and offering overtime for volunteer officers at elementary schools. Precincts will also direct extra patrols around elementary schools.

Frazier said the absence of an SRO at her daughter’s elementary school means her children will hear the same request from her each day when school begins.

“Only thing I tell my kids before they go to school is pray,” Frazier said. “Pray. Just pray.”

