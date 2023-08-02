Woman hospitalized after shooting in Cayce Homes neighborhood

By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured overnight in Nashville.

According to police at the scene, officers were dispatched to South 7th Street and Sylvan Street for a shooting and arrived to find a woman shot. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive her injuries.

The investigation shows the woman may have been involved in an argument prior to the shooting. Police continue to look for suspects.

